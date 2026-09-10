Frequently asked questions

What is the most used payment provider in United Kingdom? PayPal is the most detected payment option in United Kingdom: 466,725 of the 650,075 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP (71.8%), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.

How many websites in United Kingdom accept online payments? Dataprovider.com detects a payment service provider on 650,075 primary hostnames in United Kingdom as of September 2026.