Frequently asked questions

What is the most used payment provider in United States? PayPal is the most detected payment option in United States: 2,623,154 of the 3,702,640 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP (70.8%), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.

How many websites in United States accept online payments? Dataprovider.com detects a payment service provider on 3,702,640 primary hostnames in United States as of September 2026.