Frequently asked questions

How many websites accept Google Pay? As of September 2026, Google Pay is detected on 2,587,937 primary hostnames - 19.0% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #3 overall and is classified as a digital wallet / checkout button.

Is historical data for Google Pay available? This page shows the current monthly snapshot; the market-level 12-month trend is published on the main report. For provider-level historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.