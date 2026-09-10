Frequently asked questions

How many websites accept WeChat Pay? As of September 2026, WeChat Pay is detected on 74,810 primary hostnames - 0.6% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #26 overall and is classified as a digital wallet / checkout button.

Is historical data for WeChat Pay available? This page shows the current monthly snapshot; the market-level 12-month trend is published on the main report. For provider-level historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.