DigitalOcean, LLC in numbers

DigitalOcean, LLC snapshot, September 2026
Primary hostnames detected1,974,259
Share of sites with a hosting company0.6%
Share of all 387.4M primary hostnames0.5%
Rank in Top Hosting Providers#17
MeasurementSeptember 2026 crawl
How is "hosting company" defined? Each website's IP address is announced by an autonomous system (AS) - a network operated by a hosting provider, cloud platform or carrier. We attribute each primary hostname to the company operating that autonomous system. This measures where websites are served from, not where their domains are registered. Reverse proxies such as Cloudflare announce the IP the visitor reaches, masking the origin host behind them.

Frequently asked questions

How many websites are hosted by DigitalOcean, LLC?

As of September 2026, DigitalOcean, LLC is detected on 1,974,259 primary hostnames - 0.6% of sites with a hosting company and 0.5% of all 387.4M primary hostnames in the Dataprovider.com index. It ranks #17 in the Top Hosting Providers report.

Is historical data for DigitalOcean, LLC available?

This page shows the current monthly snapshot. For historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.

Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?

Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.

How to cite

Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). How many websites are hosted by DigitalOcean, LLC? https://www.dataprovider.com/research/domains/top-hosting-providers/digitalocean-llc/