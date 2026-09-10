DigitalOcean, LLC in numbers
|Primary hostnames detected
|1,974,259
|Share of sites with a hosting company
|0.6%
|Share of all 387.4M primary hostnames
|0.5%
|Rank in Top Hosting Providers
|#17
|Measurement
|September 2026 crawl
Frequently asked questions
How many websites are hosted by DigitalOcean, LLC?
As of September 2026, DigitalOcean, LLC is detected on 1,974,259 primary hostnames - 0.6% of sites with a hosting company and 0.5% of all 387.4M primary hostnames in the Dataprovider.com index. It ranks #17 in the Top Hosting Providers report.
Is historical data for DigitalOcean, LLC available?
This page shows the current monthly snapshot. For historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). How many websites are hosted by DigitalOcean, LLC? https://www.dataprovider.com/research/domains/top-hosting-providers/digitalocean-llc/