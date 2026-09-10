Shopify in numbers
|Primary hostnames detected
|2,908,758
|Share of sites with a CMS detected
|5.4%
|Share of all 387.4M primary hostnames
|0.8%
|Rank in Global CMS Market Share
|#5
|Measurement
|September 2026 crawl
Note: public pages show monthly snapshots only. Time-series analysis of publicly-traded platforms is available via Dataprovider.com.
Frequently asked questions
How many websites use Shopify?
As of September 2026, Shopify is detected on 2,908,758 primary hostnames - 5.4% of sites with a CMS detected and 0.8% of all 387.4M primary hostnames in the Dataprovider.com index. It ranks #5 in the Global CMS Market Share report.
Is historical data for Shopify available?
Public pages show monthly snapshots only. Time-series data for publicly-traded platforms such as Shopify - monthly growth, churn and activation - is available exclusively through Dataprovider.com as a separately-licensed product.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). How many websites use Shopify? https://www.dataprovider.com/research/technology/cms-market-share/shopify/