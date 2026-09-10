How many websites use Joomla?

Joomla in numbers

Joomla snapshot, September 2026 Primary hostnames detected 507,056 Share of sites with a CMS detected 0.9% Share of all 387.4M primary hostnames 0.1% Rank in Global CMS Market Share # 8 Measurement September 2026 crawl

Cite this

What is a CMS? A content management system (CMS) is software for creating and managing website content without writing code, ranging from open-source platforms such as WordPress and Joomla to hosted website builders such as Wix and Squarespace. In this report, CMS and hosted website builders are measured together, since both answer the same question: what software runs this website?