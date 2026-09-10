Tilda in numbers

Tilda snapshot, September 2026
Primary hostnames detected440,587
Share of sites with a CMS detected0.8%
Share of all 387.4M primary hostnames0.1%
Rank in Global CMS Market Share#11
MeasurementSeptember 2026 crawl
What is a CMS? A content management system (CMS) is software for creating and managing website content without writing code, ranging from open-source platforms such as WordPress and Joomla to hosted website builders such as Wix and Squarespace. In this report, CMS and hosted website builders are measured together, since both answer the same question: what software runs this website?

Frequently asked questions

How many websites use Tilda?

As of September 2026, Tilda is detected on 440,587 primary hostnames - 0.8% of sites with a CMS detected and 0.1% of all 387.4M primary hostnames in the Dataprovider.com index. It ranks #11 in the Global CMS Market Share report.

Is historical data for Tilda available?

This page shows the current monthly snapshot. For historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.

Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?

Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.

How to cite

Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). How many websites use Tilda? https://www.dataprovider.com/research/technology/cms-market-share/tilda/