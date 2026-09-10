1C-Bitrix in numbers
|Primary hostnames detected
|111,370
|Share of sites with a CMS detected
|0.2%
|Share of all 387.4M primary hostnames
|0.0%
|Rank in Global CMS Market Share
|#21
|Measurement
|September 2026 crawl
Frequently asked questions
How many websites use 1C-Bitrix?
As of September 2026, 1C-Bitrix is detected on 111,370 primary hostnames - 0.2% of sites with a CMS detected and 0.0% of all 387.4M primary hostnames in the Dataprovider.com index. It ranks #21 in the Global CMS Market Share report.
Is historical data for 1C-Bitrix available?
This page shows the current monthly snapshot. For historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). How many websites use 1C-Bitrix? https://www.dataprovider.com/research/technology/cms-market-share/1c-bitrix/