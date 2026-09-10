One.com Web Editor in numbers
|Primary hostnames detected
|162,513
|Share of sites with a CMS detected
|0.3%
|Share of all 387.4M primary hostnames
|0.0%
|Rank in Global CMS Market Share
|#17
|Measurement
|September 2026 crawl
Frequently asked questions
How many websites use One.com Web Editor?
As of September 2026, One.com Web Editor is detected on 162,513 primary hostnames - 0.3% of sites with a CMS detected and 0.0% of all 387.4M primary hostnames in the Dataprovider.com index. It ranks #17 in the Global CMS Market Share report.
Is historical data for One.com Web Editor available?
This page shows the current monthly snapshot. For historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). How many websites use One.com Web Editor? https://www.dataprovider.com/research/technology/cms-market-share/onecom-web-editor/