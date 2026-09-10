POWER LINE (HK) CO., LIMITED in numbers

POWER LINE (HK) CO., LIMITED snapshot, September 2026 Primary hostnames detected 1,970,360 Share of sites with a hosting company 0.6% Share of all 387.4M primary hostnames 0.5% Rank in Top Hosting Providers # 18 Measurement September 2026 crawl

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How is "hosting company" defined? Each website's IP address is announced by an autonomous system (AS) - a network operated by a hosting provider, cloud platform or carrier. We attribute each primary hostname to the company operating that autonomous system. This measures where websites are served from, not where their domains are registered. Reverse proxies such as Cloudflare announce the IP the visitor reaches, masking the origin host behind them.