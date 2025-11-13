Websites Per Capita: How Many Websites Does Each EU Country Have Per 1,000 Inhabitants?

The Netherlands: Europe's Unexpected Digital Powerhouse

When you think of digital innovation in Europe, your mind might jump to Berlin's startup scene or London's fintech hub. But the data tells a different story. With 193 websites per 1,000 inhabitants, the Netherlands has emerged as Europe's most digitally dense nation, even surpassing the United States.

Using our comprehensive web indexing database, we analyzed over 35.6 million unique, accessible websites across the 27 EU member states. The results reveal not just who's leading Europe's digital transformation, but also the concerning gaps that persist across the continent.

Methodology: What Counts as a Website?

Before diving into the numbers, it's important to understand what we're measuring. This analysis counts:

All domain extensions : We include both country-code domains (like .de for Germany, .nl for Netherlands) and generic domains (.com, .org, etc.) as long as the website is identified as belonging to that country based on language, hosting location, contact information, and other indicators

: We include both country-code domains (like .de for Germany, .nl for Netherlands) and generic domains (.com, .org, etc.) as long as the website is identified as belonging to that country based on language, hosting location, contact information, and other indicators Only active websites : A domain name without an actual website doesn't count - we only include domains where our web crawler found accessible content (response is "Available")

: A domain name without an actual website doesn't count - we only include domains where our web crawler found accessible content (response is "Available") Primary domains only: To avoid counting the same organization multiple times, we only count primary hostnames (excluding subdomains like shop.example.com)

This gives us the truest picture of digital presence, not just who registered domain names, but who actually built websites that serve content to users. For example, a German company using a .com domain is counted as a German website, while a registered .de domain with no website is excluded entirely. This rigorous filtering reduced the initial 75.6 million registered domains to 35.6 million actual websites - showing that over half of registered domains don't have active websites.

The Numbers That Matter

Let's start with the headline figures:

Total EU websites : 35.6 million unique, accessible sites

: 35.6 million unique, accessible sites EU average : 79 websites per 1,000 people

: 79 websites per 1,000 people US benchmark : 186 websites per 1,000 people

: 186 websites per 1,000 people EU leader (Netherlands) : 193 websites per 1,000 people

: 193 websites per 1,000 people EU lowest (Romania): 22 websites per 1,000 people

What's striking is that only the Netherlands exceeds the US ratio. The entire EU combined has just over half the website density of the United States, highlighting a significant digital gap across the Atlantic.

The Winners: Small Countries, Big Digital Footprints

1. Netherlands (193.4 per 1,000)

The Dutch didn't just edge into first place, they dominated. With nearly one website for every five citizens, the Netherlands has built a digital ecosystem that rivals Silicon Valley in density. This isn't just about tech companies; it reflects a society where every small business, organization, and entrepreneur maintains an online presence.

2. Denmark (142.4 per 1,000)

The Danes' second-place finish reinforces Scandinavia's reputation for digital adoption. Denmark's strong performance likely reflects both high digital literacy and government policies that encourage online business presence.

3. Sweden (131.9 per 1,000)

Home to Spotify, Klarna, and countless other tech unicorns, Sweden's third place feels earned. The country has successfully translated its startup success into broader digital adoption.

4. Estonia (130.7 per 1,000)

The real surprise? Estonia. With just 1.4 million people, this Baltic nation has built a digital density that embarrasses countries 50 times its size. Estonia's e-government initiatives and digital-first approach have clearly paid dividends beyond the public sector.

5. Germany (126.2 per 1,000)

While fifth in density, Germany dominates in absolute numbers with 10.6 million websites—nearly 30% of all EU sites. It's the only large EU country in the top five, proving that scale doesn't have to mean sacrificing digital penetration.

Complete Rankings: All 27 EU Countries

All 27 EU countries are visualized in the graph below, sorted by the number of websites per 1,000 people. The total number of websites is displayed in each bar.

*Note: Romania's population figure in the source data appears incorrect, showing the same as Netherlands.

The Struggling South and East

The data reveals an uncomfortable truth: Europe's digital divide largely follows old economic fault lines. Mediterranean countries cluster at the bottom of the rankings:

Greece : 36.4 per 1,000

: 36.4 per 1,000 Portugal : 33.8 per 1,000

: 33.8 per 1,000 Cyprus : 31.0 per 1,000

: 31.0 per 1,000 Malta: 26.2 per 1,000

Eastern Europe shows mixed results. While Estonia and Czech Republic (95.7 per 1,000) perform admirably, others lag significantly:

Poland : 42.5 per 1,000

: 42.5 per 1,000 Bulgaria : 32.2 per 1,000

: 32.2 per 1,000 Romania: 22.0 per 1,000 (lowest in EU)

The US Comparison: A Reality Check

With 186 websites per 1,000 people, the United States serves as a sobering benchmark. The US has:

62 million unique websites for 333 million people

for 333 million people 2.4x the EU average website density

website density A digital presence exceeded only by the Netherlands in Europe

This gap matters. Website density correlates with digital economic activity, online entrepreneurship, and citizens' ability to participate in the global digital economy. When only 9 of 27 EU countries exceed 100 websites per 1,000 people, compared to the US's 186, it signals a competitiveness challenge.

What Website Density Really Means

These aren't just abstract numbers. High website density indicates:

Entrepreneurial Activity: More businesses taking their services online Digital Literacy: Citizens comfortable creating and maintaining web presences Economic Opportunity: Access to global markets through e-commerce Innovation Ecosystem: The infrastructure for digital startups to thrive Future Readiness: Preparation for an increasingly digital economy

The Path Forward

The data reveals three critical insights for European policymakers:

1. Size Doesn't Determine Success

Estonia (population 1.4 million) outperforms Italy (population 59 million) by a factor of 2.4. Small countries can be digital champions through focused policy and investment.

2. The Digital Divide Is Real and Growing

With an 8.8x difference between the highest and lowest EU countries, the gap risks becoming unbridgeable without intervention. Countries below the EU average need targeted support to avoid being left behind.

3. The US Benchmark Shows What's Possible

The fact that the US averages 186 websites per 1,000 people proves this level of digital density is achievable at scale. The EU's 79 per 1,000 average leaves enormous room for growth.

Conclusion: A Call for Digital Ambition

This analysis of 35.6 million websites tells a story of European digital potential, both realized and unrealized. While champions like the Netherlands prove Europe can compete globally, the stark disparities within the EU demand attention.

For business leaders, these numbers highlight where to find digitally engaged customers and partners. For policymakers, they reveal which countries need support to participate fully in the digital economy. And for citizens, they show whether their country is preparing them for a digital futurem or leaving them behind.

The question isn't whether Europe can build a robust digital economy. The Netherlands has already proven it's possible. The question is whether the rest of Europe will follow their lead or accept a future where geography determines digital opportunity.

Data source: Our web indexing database, analyzing unique accessible websites (primary hostnames only) across all EU member states and the United States. Country attribution for generic TLDs (.com, .org, etc.) is determined through multiple signals including language, hosting location, contact information, and other indicators. Population data based on latest available figures.