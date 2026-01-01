Business

Discover the companies behind every website

We extract business details directly from company websites, not from third-party sources or outdated directories. By structuring what businesses publish themselves, we deliver a transparent picture of who is really behind each domain.

Direct from the source

Our business information is captured straight from company websites and structured into usable data. This makes it both more accurate and more transparent than traditional directories.

Up to date

Our dataset is refreshed monthly, so business profiles always reflect the latest information available online.

Rich profiles

Access hundreds of structured fields, from company names and addresses to industry classification and the scale of their online presence.

Trusted by the most data-driven enterprises

Why it matters

Data that reflects reality

Company websites are the most accurate and up-to-date source of business information available, yet traditional data providers rarely use them because the information is unstructured and chaotic. We collect this data fresh every month and turn it into structured, reliable insights you can actually work with.

Use cases:

  • A business information provider enriches its files with fresh, structured data on what companies do and offer.
  • Government statistics offices analyze the digital economy based on real, observed business activity online.
  • Venture capital firms discover new AI companies within 24 hours of their websites going live, anywhere in the world.
Features

See how companies operate online

01
Global coverage
Access data on more than 60+ million active companies worldwide, from small local businesses to global enterprises, all mapped to their websites.

02
Ownership
See which other domains belong to the same organization. Our ownership mapping connects domains and brands to reveal complete digital portfolios.

03
Similar companies
Provide any example website and instantly find similar companies based on their content. Our vector-based model works language-independently, helping you discover competitors or prospects across markets.

04
Summaries
For every company, we generate a concise English summary that captures what it does in just a few sentences, so you can understand any business at a glance.

Benefits

Every detail, directly from the source

Website-based data

All company information comes straight from business websites, no external databases or scraped directories. Reliable, transparent, and verifiable.

Easy to enrich

Seamlessly combine our structured web data with your own sources, such as financials or registry data, for a complete and up-to-date business view.

Core business fields

Access essential company details including names, zip codes, phone numbers, and addresses, always refreshed monthly.

Standardized classifications

We automatically classify every company using multiple industry systems such as SIC and GICS, ensuring global comparability and analytical consistency.