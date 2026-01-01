Asset management

Turn web data into investment intelligence
Track how technologies are adopted across industries and markets directly from the web. We analyze more than 350 million domains each month and crawl up to 50 pages deep per site, turning unstructured web activity into investment-ready insights. From listed companies to emerging players, Dataprovider.com reveals what’s really happening in the digital economy.
Four years of monthly history
Access consistent, structured data going back four years to analyze growth, market adoption, and performance trends over time.
Technology tracking at scale
Track thousands of technologies, from Shopify and Adyen to cloud services and ai platforms, to understand how innovation spreads across industries.
Trusted by Wall Street
Our data supports leading investment and research firms worldwide, powering fundamental analysis, quantitative models, and long-term market intelligence.
Trusted by the most data-driven enterprises
Finding alpha in web data
The web offers powerful indicators of company performance, especially for listed technology firms. We track real-world adoption, usage, and churn of digital products such as Shopify, giving insight not only into how many clients they have but also how significant those clients are. This kind of structured web data holds proven alpha, revealing shifts in growth and market position long before earnings reports do.
Use cases:
- CRM tracking
An analyst following a major CRM platform monitors the number of new installations, churn, and the relative importance of the companies using it.
- API monitoring
A fundamental fund tracks the usage of a specific API through our Traffic Index, gaining a direct view of engagement and traction in real time.
- Wirecard example
In 2019, a major US investment firm considered buying shares in Wirecard, a German payment service provider. They turned to Dataprovider.com to understand Wirecard’s client base. Our data revealed that many high-traffic gambling, adult, and torrent sites in Asia were using Wirecard’s services. Based on these findings, the firm decided not to invest.
From complexity to clarity
AI Navigator
Our AI Navigator helps analysts explore over 200 structured fields and quickly find the data that matters most. Just ask a question, and it guides you to the right variables instantly.
Recipes
Access thousands of pre-configured datasets for key technologies, all mapped to relevant stock tickers. These ready-to-use recipes let you analyze adoption trends, market share, and growth patterns in seconds.
Expert consultancy
The internet’s technical layers are more complex than they seem. When some of the smartest firms need clarity, they call us for deep, data-driven guidance.
Advanced detection
Valuable information often hides in plain sight. We uncover it across multiple layers of the internet, by rendering website HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, analyzing DNS records, and detecting patterns in other technical signals to reveal the technologies and services in use.
Built for professional investors
Seamless Integration
Access our data directly through Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks or API, making it easy to combine web intelligence with your internal datasets and analytics tools.
Historical depth
Leverage four years of monthly history to track long-term trends, backtest investment models, and validate market assumptions with consistent data.
Full transparency
We show exactly why we classify a technology as being in use, providing verifiable, explainable signals that meet the standards of professional research.
Experience that matters
We understand the high demands of the asset management industry. Our systems and support are built to deliver reliability, accuracy, and the level of detail institutional investors expect.