Technology detection

Find out what websites are built with and track technology adoption
Behind every website lies a complex stack of technologies: from hosting and cms to payments and analytics. Detecting and understanding these components provides valuable insight into how companies operate, grow, and evolve online. At Dataprovider.com, we identify thousands of technologies across 350 million domains, mapping what powers the internet and how adoption changes over time. Whether you’re analyzing markets, building sales intelligence, or tracking innovation, our data turns the web’s technical layer into clear, actionable knowledge.
Monthly tech scan
We scan websites every month, detecting changes and ensuring your dataset reflects current technology usage across domains.
Historical technology trends
Track how technology adoption evolves over time, analyze historical shifts in CMS, frameworks, payment tools, and more.
Extensive technology coverage
We detect thousands of technologies globally, from payment methods and content management systems to applicant tracking systems, giving you unmatched depth and breadth of insight.
See what powers the web
Understanding the technologies behind a website is essential for market analysis, lead generation, and competitive intelligence. With our advanced detection, we uncover the software, frameworks, and tools that power the internet. From CMS platforms and analytics tools to e-commerce solutions, ads, and payment methods, we structure this hidden data into clear, actionable insights. Track technology adoption, spot emerging trends, and refine your sales or investment strategy with confidence.
Use cases:
- Payment service providers target merchants using specific shopping cart systems with tailored solutions.
- Asset managers track how technology companies evolve to inform smarter investment decisions.
- Consultants analyze technology adoption patterns to advise clients on market trends and opportunities.
Business intelligence on demand
Broad technology coverage
We track a huge variety of technologies, from payment service providers and plugins to shopping cart systems and beyond, giving you detailed visibility into the digital ecosystem.
Deep detection
We don’t stop at the homepage. Our crawlers go up to 50 pages deep to capture technology signals wherever they appear on a website.
Transparent results
We find technology everywhere, in HTML, MX records, DNS TXT, and more. Unlike others, we show you exactly where each fingerprint was detected so you can verify it yourself.
Fresh and historical data
All results are refreshed monthly, with up to four years of live monthly history, enabling you to track adoption and changes over time.
From detection to context
Transparency first
Transparency is key. Every detection comes with the exact source of the fingerprint, so you can check and verify results yourself.
Freshest index
Our technology index is refreshed every month, giving you the most up-to-date insights into adoption, change, and usage across the web.
Business context
We link technologies to the businesses that own the websites, so you can easily match them with your own datasets and workflows.
Biggest coverage
We track more technologies than anyone else. And if something is missing, we’ll add it on request, ensuring you always get the coverage you need.