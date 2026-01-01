Technology detection Find out what websites are built with and track technology adoption Find out what websites are built with and track technology adoption

Behind every website lies a complex stack of technologies: from hosting and cms to payments and analytics. Detecting and understanding these components provides valuable insight into how companies operate, grow, and evolve online. At Dataprovider.com, we identify thousands of technologies across 350 million domains, mapping what powers the internet and how adoption changes over time. Whether you’re analyzing markets, building sales intelligence, or tracking innovation, our data turns the web’s technical layer into clear, actionable knowledge.