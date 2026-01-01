Domain

Start with a domain, discover the business behind it

Start with a domain, discover the business behind it

A domain is our starting point. We crawl virtually all registered domains worldwide, more than 350M active domains every month. For each domain, we go deeper, crawling up to 50 pages to collect and structure more than 200 unique data fields.

domain hero
Monthly refresh

We crawl the entire web every month, ensuring complete and always up-to-date coverage of domains worldwide.

Historical depth

Access up to four years of monthly history to analyze trends, growth, and changes over time.

High coverage

With more than 350M active domains each month, our dataset offers unmatched breadth and reliability for global analysis.

Trusted by the most data-driven enterprises

Book a Free Demo
company card
Why it matters

Structuring the web: turning chaos into clarity

The internet is the world’s largest database of business information, but because it’s unstructured, it’s nearly impossible to work with at scale. That’s the problem we solve. Every website tells a story about the business behind it, and by structuring this data we make it accessible, reliable, and actionable.

Use cases:

  • Payment service providers identify all e-commerce websites in a specific country, understand what they sell, and analyze the technologies they use.
  • Domain registrars gain insight into what their clients are doing on their domains, enabling them to offer tailored support and services.
  • Business information providers search with precision, for example to find companies like solar panel engineers or other niche segments.
Features

Insights from Every Domain

01
Business information
company card

Most companies keep their websites up to date, explaining in detail what they do. We capture and structure this information, giving you a reliable picture of business activities straight from the source.

02
Similarity search
similar to function

Find lookalike websites based on any example you provide, such as your ideal customer. Our vector search works language-independently, helping you discover new prospects and competitors across markets.

03
Ownership
same owner function

Uncover who owns which domains. We analyze many different indicators to link domains to the right company, giving you a reliable view of digital portfolios, business activity, and how organizations operate online at scale.

04
Technology tracking
web technology

See which technologies websites use, from CMS platforms and analytics to payment methods. We track thousands of technologies globally, enabling detailed insight into adoption, changes, and opportunities.

Benefits

Enterprise-Grade Data Access

integrations

Seamless Integration

Access our data the way it suits you best: via API, flat file delivery, intuitive interface, or directly through Snowflake and Google BigQuery. Flexible and easy to integrate into any workflow.

sheet

Data Enrichment

Enhance your existing company datasets with over 200 structured fields. From technology and security to e-commerce and business information, we add the depth you need for richer analysis.

Monitoring

Continuous Monitoring

Track changes month over month. Whether it’s technology adoption, business activity, or domain use, monitoring keeps you ahead of shifts and helps you respond with confidence.

enabled fields

Extensive coverage

With hundreds of structured fields across domains, everything you can think of is already included, from technologies and business metrics to security, e-commerce, and more.