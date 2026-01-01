Start with a domain, discover the business behind it
A domain is our starting point. We crawl virtually all registered domains worldwide, more than 350M active domains every month. For each domain, we go deeper, crawling up to 50 pages to collect and structure more than 200 unique data fields.
Monthly refresh
We crawl the entire web every month, ensuring complete and always up-to-date coverage of domains worldwide.
Historical depth
Access up to four years of monthly history to analyze trends, growth, and changes over time.
High coverage
With more than 350M active domains each month, our dataset offers unmatched breadth and reliability for global analysis.
Structuring the web: turning chaos into clarity
The internet is the world’s largest database of business information, but because it’s unstructured, it’s nearly impossible to work with at scale. That’s the problem we solve. Every website tells a story about the business behind it, and by structuring this data we make it accessible, reliable, and actionable.
Use cases:
- Payment service providers identify all e-commerce websites in a specific country, understand what they sell, and analyze the technologies they use.
- Domain registrars gain insight into what their clients are doing on their domains, enabling them to offer tailored support and services.
- Business information providers search with precision, for example to find companies like solar panel engineers or other niche segments.
Insights from Every Domain
Business information
Most companies keep their websites up to date, explaining in detail what they do. We capture and structure this information, giving you a reliable picture of business activities straight from the source.
Similarity search
Find lookalike websites based on any example you provide, such as your ideal customer. Our vector search works language-independently, helping you discover new prospects and competitors across markets.
Ownership
Uncover who owns which domains. We analyze many different indicators to link domains to the right company, giving you a reliable view of digital portfolios, business activity, and how organizations operate online at scale.
Technology tracking
See which technologies websites use, from CMS platforms and analytics to payment methods. We track thousands of technologies globally, enabling detailed insight into adoption, changes, and opportunities.
Enterprise-Grade Data Access
Seamless Integration
Access our data the way it suits you best: via API, flat file delivery, intuitive interface, or directly through Snowflake and Google BigQuery. Flexible and easy to integrate into any workflow.
Data Enrichment
Enhance your existing company datasets with over 200 structured fields. From technology and security to e-commerce and business information, we add the depth you need for richer analysis.
Continuous Monitoring
Track changes month over month. Whether it’s technology adoption, business activity, or domain use, monitoring keeps you ahead of shifts and helps you respond with confidence.
Extensive coverage
With hundreds of structured fields across domains, everything you can think of is already included, from technologies and business metrics to security, e-commerce, and more.