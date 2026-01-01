Identify threats before they harm your brand or business
Identify threats before they harm your brand or business
We monitor the entire internet, more than 350 million domains and websites every month to detect both cybersecurity risks and brand infringements. From outdated software and missing SSL certificates to counterfeit stores and cybersquatting domains, our structured web data exposes weak spots across your digital landscape.
Monthly scans
We scan the entire web every month, identifying new vulnerabilities, policy violations, and infringing domains as soon as they appear, so your risk intelligence is always up to date.
Comprehensive detection
Our system monitors dozens of technical and behavioral signals: from SSL validity, open ports, and outdated software to counterfeit sites, and brand impersonation.
Trusted by industry experts
Our data powers leading security and brand protection companies worldwide. They use our continuous, structured web data to detect threats early, protect brands, and keep digital ecosystems safe for their clients.
Trusted by the most data-driven enterprisesBook a Free Demo
Mapping and monitoring online threats
Online risk takes many forms, from brand infringement and counterfeit websites to cybersecurity issues like outdated software, misconfigured SSL, or open ports. We monitor the entire internet to map, track, and report these risks continuously. All findings are available through APIs or tailor-made dashboards, giving you a complete, always up-to-date view of your digital exposure.
Use cases:
- A large enterprise wants to identify and monitor all its digital assets, including forgotten domains such as an old event website that still exposes their brand.
- A global conglomerate monitors its entire domain portfolio to ensure SSL certificates are valid, hosting software is secure, and no unnecessary ports are left open.
- A major brand tracks cybersquatting and potential brand misuse, receiving alerts when suspicious domains appear or new counterfeit online stores go online.
From detection to protection
SSL Catalog
Our SSL Catalog provides a detailed overview of SSL certificates across the web, showing which domains are protected, misconfigured, or expired. It helps identify weak points in your security setup and ensures compliance across all assets.
Cybersquatting targets
We detect domains that imitate or exploit your brand, using IDN variants and visual similarity to flag potential cybersquatting targets. This allows you to monitor and act before they cause damage.
Complete digital asset control
Discover all digital assets belonging to your organization, from main domains to forgotten microsites, so you can monitor, secure, and manage your entire online footprint. Identify domains registered by employees at the wrong registrar or assets from past acquisitions that were never properly transferred, ensuring complete visibility and control.
Brand infringement
Find online stores worldwide that misuse your brand, from counterfeit online stores to unauthorized resellers. Each detection includes the data and evidence you need to take swift action.
Turn web signals into risk intelligence
Global coverage
We monitor more than 350 million domains every month, giving you the world’s most complete and current view of online risk — from security weaknesses to brand abuse.
Deep detection
Our crawlers go up to 50 pages deep on each website, identifying hidden vulnerabilities, impersonations, and brand misuse that would otherwise go unnoticed.
Flexible integration
Access and analyze risk insights directly through our API, flat file delivery, or tailor-made dashboards. Seamlessly integrate with your existing systems and workflows for real-time visibility.
Prioritize with traffic insights
Use our Traffic Index to prioritize threats and incidents based on real website activity, helping you focus on the risks that truly matter.