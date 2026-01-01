Understand what every website is about
We classify websites based on their actual content, not on outdated metadata or self-reported categories. Using our advanced classifiers, we organize the web into clear business segments and industries, from finance and travel to work-related services and ecommerce.
Content-based classification
Each website is classified by analyzing its real content and activity, giving a precise reflection of what the business actually does.
Multiple classification systems
Our data includes mappings across GICS, NAICS and SIC, as well as Dataprovider’s own taxonomy of categories such as work, travel and finance
Ecommerce classifier
Our advanced ecommerce classifier detects online stores worldwide, mapping millions of retailers across industries, countries, and payment systems. It provides a unique, continuously updated view of global online commerce activity.
The web tells the real story
Businesses evolve constantly. A hotel can open a café, a retailer can start selling online. Traditional directories rarely keep up, but websites do. By analyzing what companies actually present and sell to their customers, we provide a far more accurate and dynamic view of business activity. Our classifications reflect what companies are today, not what they were when they first registered their business.
Use cases:
- Business information providers enrich their databases with accurate, up-to-date insights into what companies actually do.
- Payment service providers identify ecommerce websites, their current PSPs and get a short English summary of their activities.
- Domain name registrars gain a deeper understanding of their client base to better serve and segment their customers.
Insights from every classification
Multiple systems combined
We map every company across industry standards like GICS, NAICS and SIC, as well as our own category model including areas such as work, travel and finance.
Ecommerce classifiers
We go beyond detecting online stores. Our models reveal whether a online store ships internationally, assess its trustworthiness through our Ecommerce Trustgrade, and classify each business as B2B or B2C, offering a clear, detailed view of how ecommerce operates worldwide.
Summaries
For every company, we generate a short English text that tells you in seconds what the business does. Based entirely on website content, these summaries enrich web data and make it instantly understandable across teams and systems.
Heartbeat
Heartbeat shows how often and how much a website is updated by its owner. Refreshed every month, it helps you instantly recognize how active a business is online, from completely static to extremely dynamic.
Reliable classification data
Extensive coverage
We classify hundreds of millions of active domains, giving you a complete overview of the global online business landscape.
Consistent structure
All classifications follow the same logic and structure, making it easy to compare companies, industries and markets worldwide.
Transparent logic
Every classification is traceable. You can see exactly which content triggered a category, ensuring clarity and confidence in the results.
Easy integration
Classifications and summaries can be accessed via API, flat files, Snowflake or BigQuery, making it simple to combine them with your existing datasets.