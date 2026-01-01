Public sector

Why it matters Why it matters Turning web data into public insight

Obtaining timely, reliable data from the web can be difficult, let alone structuring it into something actionable. Dataprovider.com indexes the entire web every month to provide international organizations, government bodies, and national statistics offices (NSOs) with up-to-date information on websites, businesses, industries, and web technology trends.

Since 2012, we’ve been collecting and structuring web data to support informed policy-making for leading organizations such as Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the United Nations. By combining our big data with traditional sources like national business registries, authorities can create deeper analyses and gain a better understanding of the digital economy. Our dataset includes over 200 structured fields from company names, registry numbers, and contact details to classifications and technologies, making it easy to link with official records.