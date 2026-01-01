Public sector

Supporting data-driven policy-making
Timely, reliable data is essential for understanding the modern economy, yet official registries and surveys often lag behind reality. Dataprovider.com structures the web into clear, usable insights, helping governments, national statistics offices, and international organizations make informed, data-driven decisions.Trusted by institutions such as Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the United Nations, and ETH Zurich, we provide an independent, continuously updated view of the digital economy. With data from 350 million domains and 63 million active company websites, refreshed monthly and covering 200+ fields across four years of history, we reveal how businesses operate and evolve online.
Digital economy insights
Analyze how the digital economy develops across countries, industries, and time. Identify growth trends, online activity, and technology adoption in real time.
Sector and industry mapping
Classify companies by sector using international standards such as SIC and NAICS codes to track which industries are expanding or transforming online.
Cybersecurity and online integrity
Monitor vulnerabilities and digital threats across public and private organizations by tracking SSL configurations, outdated software, and other online risks. Beyond cybersecurity, Dataprovider.com also helps authorities detect brand infringement, counterfeit networks, and other forms of online abuse, supporting investigations and the development of effective, data-driven policy responses.
Turning web data into public insight
Obtaining timely, reliable data from the web can be difficult, let alone structuring it into something actionable. Dataprovider.com indexes the entire web every month to provide international organizations, government bodies, and national statistics offices (NSOs) with up-to-date information on websites, businesses, industries, and web technology trends.
Since 2012, we’ve been collecting and structuring web data to support informed policy-making for leading organizations such as Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the United Nations. By combining our big data with traditional sources like national business registries, authorities can create deeper analyses and gain a better understanding of the digital economy. Our dataset includes over 200 structured fields from company names, registry numbers, and contact details to classifications and technologies, making it easy to link with official records.
Use cases:
- Linking businesses and websites
A National Statistics Office uses our data as a “key” between companies and their websites, determining which business owns which domain, enabling accurate mapping of the online economy.
- Measuring the digital economy locally
A city government wants to understand the digital economy within its region but has no clear starting point. Using Dataprovider.com data, it identifies all e-commerce stores located in the city, analyzes growth over the past four years, and pinpoints key players.
- Researching online vulnerabilities
A PhD researcher at a leading university analyzes security vulnerabilities in European company websites, using our structured cybersecurity and technology data to identify exposure patterns across industries and regions.
From coverage to confidence
GDPR-compliant by design
As a European company, we take privacy and compliance seriously. Our data is fully GDPR-proof, anonymized where required, and built to meet the highest ethical and legal standards, trusted by public institutions across the world.
E-commerce insights
Our dataset offers unmatched visibility into the online retail economy. We identify e-commerce businesses globally, analyze their technologies, and detect trends in adoption and growth, providing a reliable lens on the digital economy.
Traffic and Economic Footprint
Measure how active and visible companies are online. Our Connection Index shows real engagement, while the Economic Footprint score estimates the commercial scale of a business — key indicators for assessing market development.
Ownership intelligence
Discover who owns which domains and digital assets. By connecting technical and content-based signals, and linking them to company identifiers such as the LEI, we accurately map corporate ownership structures, supporting transparency and accountability across the online ecosystem.
Built for public institutions
Flexible access
Access data through our platform or via flat-file delivery, tailored to your analytical workflows. Perfect for large-scale studies, integrations, or recurring reporting.
Global coverage
We analyze over 350 million domains every month and crawl up to 50 pages deep, offering unparalleled visibility into how organizations operate and evolve online.
Rich data structure
Access more than 200 structured fields, from business information and technologies to engagement metrics and security indicators, all consistent, comparable, and ready for analysis.
Content-based industry mapping
Our advanced classifiers categorize companies by what they actually publish online, aligning them with international standards such as NAICS, SIC, and GICS. This provides accurate, real-time insight into industry composition and economic activity.