The robot exclusion protocol is a set of instructions that specifies which areas of a website a robot can and cannot process. We adhere to these instructions and exclude any directory or content that does not want to be indexed. There are two ways to instruct a crawler not to index your website. You can use a META tag in the HMTL, or alternatively add a robots.txt to the root folder of your web site. Alternatively, you can contact us and opt out by clicking the button on the right.

