Detect, monitor, and take down infringing domains and websites
Our data helps leading brand protection companies and global brands find and track online infringements, from cybersquatting and counterfeit e-commerce to entire networks of fraudulent websites. With visibility into more than 350 million domains, updated monthly and crawled up to 50 pages deep, Dataprovider.com brings structure, scale, and precision to online brand enforcement.
Global coverage
We monitor more than 350 million domains and websites each month, identifying infringing content, counterfeit online stores, and cybersquatting activity across all top-level domains.
Automated brand monitoring
Track your brand automatically across the entire internet. Our detection models continuously search for infringing uses of specific brand names, products, and trademarks — revealing new risks the moment they appear.
Trusted by industry leaders
Used by leading brand protection companies and global brands such as React and Meta to detect, investigate, and act on online brand abuse.
Trusted by the most data-driven enterprises
Fighting online brand abuse at scale
Online brand protection is an ongoing battle. Fraudulent websites appear every day, often as part of coordinated networks that are difficult to detect and remove. At Dataprovider.com, we specialize in the domain and website layer — not marketplaces or social media — giving our partners the data depth needed to connect patterns, identify entire networks, and take them down efficiently.
This fight can only be won with the most comprehensive and structured web data. Our data helps reveal relationships between domains, prioritize the most critical threats, and shift from a reactive “whack-a-mole” approach to proactive, large-scale enforcement.
Use cases:
- Counterfeit networks
A global fashion brand uncovered a network of thousands of counterfeit e-commerce websites built from the same template, identified through our unique HTML fingerprinting. The discovery allowed for a coordinated takedown.
- Illegal accounts
A major social network used our Similar Content detection to find websites offering illegal account sales. Using our vectorized, language-independent search, they identified and removed these sites worldwide.
- Cybersquatting alerts
A leading footwear brand receives daily updates on domains that closely resemble its trademarks. We monitor these domains continuously to detect when they become active and host infringing content.
From detection to action
Largest coverage
We provide the most complete view of the web, covering more than 350 million domains from our own SSL Catalog, our partnership with recursive DNS provider Quad9, and additional proprietary sources. This scale allows brand protection companies to see the full picture.
Ownership mapping
We identify which domains belong to the same owner using multiple indicators, such as shared Google Analytics IDs, email addresses, and other technical fingerprints. This process has been fully productized, enabling you to detect and dismantle entire networks of infringing sites.
Prioritization with impact
Not every infringement is equal. Using our Traffic Index and Economic Footprint score, we help you focus on the domains that pose the greatest threat to your brand, where enforcement will have the most impact.
Comprehensive data
With over 200 structured fields, you have everything you need in one place: technologies, hosting and domain registrar details, ownership, and engagement data, all ready to power investigations and automate workflows
Built for brand protection professionals
Flexible access
Use our data the way it suits you best, through our powerful API, our intuitive, easy-to-use interface, or via flat-file delivery. Whether you’re automating enforcement workflows or conducting manual investigations, access is fast, reliable, and seamless.
SSL Catalog
Tap into the world’s most extensive SSL dataset, with over 8.9 billion records. It contains the details you need to connect domains, identify infrastructure links, and validate ownership across entire networks.
Expert consultancy
Our team deeply understands how the web works, from hosting setups to digital fingerprints. We help you translate complex technical data into actionable insights for brand protection and enforcement.
A trusted data partner
We focus purely on data, not legal advice, making us a neutral, trusted partner for specialized law firms and brand protection agencies who rely on accurate, large-scale intelligence.