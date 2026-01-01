Identify market opportunities and manage risk with structured web data
We give PSPs a granular, global overview of the online commerce landscape. By identifying every active online store worldwide and detecting which payment service provider they use, Dataprovider.com helps you uncover opportunities, monitor competitors, and assess risk. Combined with sizing metrics like our Connection Index and Economic Footprint, you get a data-driven view of the digital economy.
Trusted by global leaders
Used by major international PSPs, fast-growing challengers, and local payment providers to understand their markets, track adoption, and benchmark performance.
Market sizing insights
Use our Connection Index and Economic Footprint to measure real-world traffic and economic activity across millions of online stores, identifying growth segments and regional dynamics.
Technology intelligence
We track thousands of technologies, including shopping cart systems, CMS platforms, and plugins, helping you see exactly where and how payment integrations are used.
Data-driven sales and strategy
The most successful payment service providers take a data-driven approach. They deploy their sales teams with precision — knowing which merchants to approach, when to reach out, and which ones to avoid. To do that, you need complete, structured visibility into the global e-commerce landscape: every online store, its technology stack, what it sells, and how large or active it is.
Use cases:
- Targeted outreach
A PSP uses call centers to contact all mid-sized online stores running on a specific shopping cart system, ensuring highly focused, relevant sales efforts.
- New merchant onboarding
Each month, a PSP identifies all newly launched online stores and approaches them with tailored welcome offers, staying ahead of competitors.
- Know Your Business
A large PSP uses Know Your Business to analyze its own customer base, learning where and in which industries they operate, whether they comply with internal and external regulations and which security vulnerabilities might exist.
Comprehensive e-commerce intelligence
Largest e-commerce dataset
We track the global online commerce landscape at scale, over 350 million domains and millions of active online stores, crawled monthly and up to 50 pages deep. This gives you unmatched visibility into merchants, technologies, and market dynamics.
Technology mapping
We detect thousands of technologies used across online stores, from payment gateways and shopping carts to CMS platforms and plugins. Understand which PSPs are integrated and where opportunities for partnerships exist.
Ownership and company identification
Our technology links domains to the businesses behind them. By combining multiple signals, such as contact details, shared identifiers, and structured business data, we accurately identify the company operating each online store.
Sizing and engagement
Use our Economic Footprint and Connection Index to measure both online presence and real engagement. Identify the most valuable merchants and markets to prioritize your sales and risk teams.
Built for payment professionals
Flexible access
Access our data however it fits your workflow, through our API, flat files, or our easy-to-use interface. Integrate insights directly into your CRM or analytics tools to support sales, risk, and strategy teams.
Comprehensive coverage
Our dataset spans more than 350 million domains, millions of active online stores, and thousands of detected technologies. From small regional merchants to major global brands, you get the full market picture.
Prioritization made easy
Combine Economic Footprint and Connection Index data to understand which merchants drive the most activity and represent the highest value, so you can focus on the opportunities that matter most.
Industry expertise
We work closely with payment providers around the world and understand what matters, reliable coverage, accurate technology detection, and consistent updates that power commercial and compliance decisions.