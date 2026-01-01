AI Navigator + MCP

Why it matters Why it matters From complex to simple

Working with web data can quickly become technical. For example, understanding the adoption of a technology may require checking multiple signals: from HTTP headers to DNS TXT records. Normally, getting the best out of Dataprovider requires deep technical knowledge or support from our experts.

With AI Navigator, that barrier disappears. Suddenly, anyone across the organization, from sales to strategy, can ask questions in plain language. The AI Navigator translates them into the right filters and delivers clear, structured answers.