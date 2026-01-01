AI Navigator + MCP

Chat with our data and let AI guide you
With over 200 fields and thousands of tracked technologies, finding the right filters can be overwhelming. That’s where our AI Navigator comes in. Simply chat with it, just like you would with ChatGPT, and it instantly delivers structured answers from our dataset.
Really easy
Anyone can use it. No technical knowledge required, just ask your question and get the insights you need.
Transparent
Every answer comes with sources. One click shows you exactly which filters were applied and how the result was generated.
Surprising insights
The AI Navigator goes beyond obvious queries. It suggests new angles, filters, and connections you may not have thought of yourself.
From complex to simple
Working with web data can quickly become technical. For example, understanding the adoption of a technology may require checking multiple signals: from HTTP headers to DNS TXT records. Normally, getting the best out of Dataprovider requires deep technical knowledge or support from our experts.
With AI Navigator, that barrier disappears. Suddenly, anyone across the organization, from sales to strategy, can ask questions in plain language. The AI Navigator translates them into the right filters and delivers clear, structured answers.
Use cases:
- Investment funds ask for the market share of Shopify and analyze how it has developed over the past years.
- Registries track how new gTLDs are performing in all the different markets.
- Software companies explore how AI website builders are taking off and in which regions adoption is strongest.
From prompt to insight
MCP integration
With our Model Context Protocol (MCP), you can run the AI Navigator locally. Just plug it in and make our entire dataset available across your organization, securely and at scale.
Report generation
Create full reports with a single prompt. The AI Navigator structures complex queries into clear, comprehensive outputs, saving hours of manual work and making insights instantly shareable.
Transparent answers
Multilingual Support
The AI Navigator speaks your language. From Korean and English to Dutch, it understands and responds naturally, making web intelligence accessible to teams worldwide.
Intelligence without barriers
Seamless integration
AI Navigator works across platforms and teams. It’s easy to roll out in any environment, giving your organization instant access to powerful insights without technical barriers.
Useful for any industry
From academia and brand protection to business information and investment management, the AI Navigator adapts to your use case and delivers relevant, actionable results.
Always improving
The system evolves continuously. With new filters, technologies, and language support added over time, it only becomes more powerful and versatile.
Accessible to everyone
From analysts to executives, anyone can use plain language prompts to unlock insights, making advanced data analysis available across the entire organization.