AI Navigator + MCP

Chat with our data and let AI guide you

Chat with our data and let AI guide you

With over 200 fields and thousands of tracked technologies, finding the right filters can be overwhelming. That’s where our AI Navigator comes in. Simply chat with it, just like you would with ChatGPT, and it instantly delivers structured answers from our dataset.

AI navigator
Really easy

Anyone can use it. No technical knowledge required, just ask your question and get the insights you need.

Transparent

Every answer comes with sources. One click shows you exactly which filters were applied and how the result was generated.

Surprising insights

The AI Navigator goes beyond obvious queries. It suggests new angles, filters, and connections you may not have thought of yourself.

Trusted by the most data-driven enterprises

Book a Free Demo
easy prompt
Why it matters

From complex to simple

Working with web data can quickly become technical. For example, understanding the adoption of a technology may require checking multiple signals: from HTTP headers to DNS TXT records. Normally, getting the best out of Dataprovider requires deep technical knowledge or support from our experts.

With AI Navigator, that barrier disappears. Suddenly, anyone across the organization, from sales to strategy, can ask questions in plain language. The AI Navigator translates them into the right filters and delivers clear, structured answers.

Use cases:

  • Investment funds ask for the market share of Shopify and analyze how it has developed over the past years.
  • Registries track how new gTLDs are performing in all the different markets.
  • Software companies explore how AI website builders are taking off and in which regions adoption is strongest.
Features

From prompt to insight

01
MCP integration
MCP

With our Model Context Protocol (MCP), you can run the AI Navigator locally. Just plug it in and make our entire dataset available across your organization, securely and at scale.

02
Report generation
get reports

Create full reports with a single prompt. The AI Navigator structures complex queries into clear, comprehensive outputs, saving hours of manual work and making insights instantly shareable.

03
Transparent answers
see the source

Every answer comes with sources. Click to see exactly which filters were applied — and refine results further by adding new filters directly within the interface.

04
Multilingual Support
different languages

The AI Navigator speaks your language. From Korean and English to Dutch, it understands and responds naturally, making web intelligence accessible to teams worldwide.

Benefits

Intelligence without barriers

AI navigator chat

Seamless integration

AI Navigator works across platforms and teams. It’s easy to roll out in any environment, giving your organization instant access to powerful insights without technical barriers.

Persona cards

Useful for any industry

From academia and brand protection to business information and investment management, the AI Navigator adapts to your use case and delivers relevant, actionable results.

AI navigator

Always improving

The system evolves continuously. With new filters, technologies, and language support added over time, it only becomes more powerful and versatile.

AI reasoning

Accessible to everyone

From analysts to executives, anyone can use plain language prompts to unlock insights, making advanced data analysis available across the entire organization.