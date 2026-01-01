Explore global companies and technologies with our advanced Search Engine
Understand markets through a data-driven lens. With over 350 million domains and 200+ data fields, you can search beyond keywords and instantly uncover reliable, structured insights about businesses, technologies, and trends.
Structured results
Go beyond basic keywords with precise filters for industry, location, technologies, hosting, or payment methods.
Complete insights
Access 200+ data points covering company details, technology stacks, security, and growth signals.
Trend history
Analyze up to four years of web activity to understand industry growth, technology adoption, and shifting digital behavior.
Turn web data into market intelligence
Every website contains signals about products, technologies, and growth. Yet this data is unstructured and overwhelming. With the Search Engine, we organize the web into actionable insights that power research, prospecting, investment decisions, and brand protection at scale.
Use cases:
- Market researchers analyze industries by size, growth, and technology adoption.
- Sales teams build prospect lists using technology features, keywords, and lookalike profiles.
- Investors monitor digital trends and spot emerging players early.
- Brand protection teams detect websites that infringe on trademarks or misuse intellectual property.
From crawl to insights
Business information
Directly retrieved from the website: company name, address, and a clear summary of activities. Reliable, structured data that replaces manual research and ensures consistent business profiles at scale.
Similarity search
Enter a single website and instantly find lookalike domains with vector search. This language-independent approach uncovers relevant prospects and competitors you’d otherwise miss.
Technology tracking
We monitor thousands of technologies, from payment methods and analytics tools to CMS platforms. Spot adoption, changes, or drops across markets to guide sales, partnerships, and product strategy.
Deep crawl
Not just the homepage—our crawlers go deeper to locate and index the most important business information. This ensures comprehensive, structured insights beyond surface-level data.
Enterprise-ready features
Always fresh
We crawl the entire internet regularly, keeping our index up to date. This ensures you always work with the freshest possible data, ready for analysis and decision-making.
Privacy & compliance
Based in Europe, we comply with the strictest GDPR standards as well as global privacy laws. Your data is handled securely and transparently, meeting all regulatory requirements.
Real-time monitoring
Stay informed as changes happen. Whether it’s technology updates, new products, or security signals, continuous monitoring keeps you ahead and allows you to act at the right moment.
Seamless Integration
Access data the way you need it: via API, flat files, or Snowflake. Extreme flexibility ensures smooth integration into your existing workflows, systems, and analytics environments.