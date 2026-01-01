Know your business

Use our advanced Private Crawl tool to monitor customers' domains and websites.

Understand your customers through a data-driven lens. Simply upload a list of company domains and instantly see what’s really behind each website. Analyze business activity, technology, security, and growth, and stay up to date with changes.

Private analysis

Your data stays confidential, never shared or added to public databases.

Complete insights

200+ data points including technology, security, business metrics, and growth indicators.

Continuous monitoring

Track changes over time to stay ahead of risks and opportunities.

Trusted by the most data-driven enterprises

Why it matters

Turn website signals into business insights

Every website is a constant stream of information: each day customers publish updates about their products, technologies, and operations. This data is highly valuable but unstructured. With Know Your Business, we transform it into clear, actionable insights that help you anticipate needs, reduce risks, and uncover opportunities.

Use cases:

  • Domain registrars can monitor client activity to identify needs for SSL certificates, online payments, or SEO services.
  • Payment service providers can verify that merchants comply with product and service requirements.
  • Insurance companies can track whether policyholders maintain up-to-date cybersecurity measures.
Features

Business intelligence on demand

01
Commercial opportunities
traffic index

Real-time website insights show how existing customers evolve online. By spotting changes in their needs and behavior directly in the data, you can act quickly with tailored solutions, strengthen relationships, and uncover new opportunities for growth within your customer base.

02
Compliance & risk analysis
statistics barchart

Private crawl helps you detect illegal or harmful content, identify suspicious activities, and uncover vulnerabilities such as outdated software or weak security settings. With continuous monitoring, you stay compliant, minimize risks, and strengthen trust with regulators, partners, and customers.

03
Data security & privacy
private crawl

All crawled data is stored exclusively on private, protected servers, never shared with third parties. You maintain full control over your domains and information, ensuring confidentiality and compliance with strict privacy standards while safeguarding sensitive assets against misuse or exposure.

04
Proprietary scores
seo scores

Our proprietary scores highlight the true dynamics of websites. Heartbeat shows how often owners make changes, while Trust Grade reflects reliability. Combined with other scores, they reveal patterns, risks, and opportunities—giving you actionable insights to guide smarter, data-driven decisions.

Benefits

Our data solves
complex problems

scan types

Powerful & flexible

Run private crawls as often as you need. The system is highly scalable, giving you complete flexibility to adapt frequency and scope as your business evolves.

sheet

200+ data fields

Access over 200 fields, from technologies and business details to classifications and security signals. This breadth of structured insights helps you analyze customers and opportunities in unprecedented depth.

monitor dataset

Continuous monitoring

Stay ahead with alerts when key changes occur. Whether it’s a security update, product shift, or traffic change, you’ll know instantly and can act before competitors do.

integrations

Seamless integration

Bring structured customer data directly into your CRM. Enrich existing workflows with real-time insights to streamline operations, improve targeting, and boost the effectiveness of sales and service teams.