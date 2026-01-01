Structured domain intelligence for growth and security
We help domain registries and registrars understand their markets, customers, and infrastructure with structured, continuously updated web data. Our dataset covers more than 350 million domains and 1,600 TLDs, providing the full picture of how domains are used, what technologies they run, and where new opportunities or risks appear.
Domain and TLD monitoring
Track domain and TLD activity in real time to increase renewals, registrations, and security across your zone files. Identify trends, inactive domains, and market shifts instantly.
Customer insights
Discover how customers use their domains and websites, from hosting and CMS data to SSL certificates, email usage, and security signals, helping you upsell relevant services and build stronger client relationships.
Trusted by industry leaders
Used by top registries and registrars worldwide, including Radix, GoDaddy, and MarkMonitor, to monitor performance, manage risk, and drive data-driven growth.
Turning usage into opportunity
To be successful as a registry or registrar, you need to understand how domains are actually used. Domains without active websites or services are far less likely to be renewed, which makes usage insight essential. Proactive engagement with registrants not only helps prevent churn but also creates new commercial opportunities for value-added services.
For registrars, this opens the door to upselling hosting, SSL, and web-development services to the right customers at the right time.
For registries, analyzing Dataprovider.com’s entire database of 350 million domains helps identify potential customers, for example, a ccTLD registry can see all .com registrations in its own country and reach out to convince them to register a local domain as well.
Use cases:
- Hosting opportunities
A registrar identifies customers who host their websites elsewhere and offers them its own hosting plans, increasing retention and revenue.
- Dashboards
A registry provides all its registrars with access to Dataprovider.com dashboards, showing how they perform on website development, e-commerce activity, and security adoption.
- Targeted upselling
A registrar uses Dataprovider.com data to sell web-development and SSL services only to clients who actually need them, maximizing conversion while reducing spammy outreach.
From data to growth
Churn insights
Understand your churn in detail. See which domains are truly dropped and where former customers move next, helping you detect patterns, improve retention, and identify lost opportunities.
Custom dashboards
Build dashboards using any of our 200+ data fields to monitor performance, security, or usage. Share them with management or even directly with your registrars to align goals and measure growth together.
Security insights
We check for DNSSEC, SSL, and many other security indicators across your domains. Detect vulnerabilities early, help registrants secure their assets, and strengthen trust in your TLD.
Your domains in context
Go beyond your own zone file. With Dataprovider.com’s Search Engine you can explore how your domain portfolio compares to others, analyze global TLD trends, and benchmark registrars and hosting companies worldwide.
Built for the domain industry
Flexible integration
Use Dataprovider.com data directly in your CRM or data lake so all teams can collaborate on the same insights. We deliver data through flat files, APIs, or our intuitive interface — flexible, fast, and easy to use.
Private crawl
Run your own private crawl to analyze your full domain portfolio in context. Combine internal data with Dataprovider.com insights for a complete, accurate, and secure overview.
SSL catalog
Access our continuously updated SSL Catalog, refreshed every five minutes and containing all SSL certificates worldwide. Use it to detect misconfigurations, and strengthen security monitoring.
Cybersquatting alerts
Stay ahead of domain abuse. Our detection models identify newly registered domains that resemble a brand, allowing you to act before misuse or confusion occurs.