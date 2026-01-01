Registries and Registrars

Why it matters Why it matters Turning usage into opportunity

To be successful as a registry or registrar, you need to understand how domains are actually used. Domains without active websites or services are far less likely to be renewed, which makes usage insight essential. Proactive engagement with registrants not only helps prevent churn but also creates new commercial opportunities for value-added services.

For registrars, this opens the door to upselling hosting, SSL, and web-development services to the right customers at the right time.

For registries, analyzing Dataprovider.com’s entire database of 350 million domains helps identify potential customers, for example, a ccTLD registry can see all .com registrations in its own country and reach out to convince them to register a local domain as well.