Data Warehouses

Access the full Dataprovider.com dataset
directly through Snowflake, BigQuery and Databricks
Use our integrations to analyze, combine, and enrich web intelligence at scale. Bring everything together in one central place for analytics. No need for endless exports or complex data workflows, with safe storage and seamless integration, your data becomes instantly available for research, reporting, and AI applications.
Centralized access
One place for all your data analytics, structured, secure, and always up to date.
No exporting hassle
Analyze massive datasets without exporting or building complicated data pipelines.
Safe storage
Enterprise-grade data handling ensures your data is stored and managed securely.
A smarter way to work with data
Working with web data at scale is powerful, but without the right setup, it’s often inefficient, fragmented, and insecure. With our Snowflake, BigQuery and Databricks solutions, you can combine, analyze, and share datasets effortlessly, making your organization more data-driven and future-proof.
Use cases:
- Analyze large datasets directly without the need to export or configure complicated ETL flows.
- Combine datasets through data sharing, for example by enriching website data with company data such as headcount or revenue.
Enterprise-ready features
Easy integration
Connect seamlessly with analytic tools and other datasets. Integration is frictionless, so you can focus on insights instead of setup.
Centralized storage
Keep all your data in one place for analytics and reporting. Simplify workflows and make insights accessible across the organization.
AI-ready
Leverage Snowflake Cortex to integrate your data with cutting-edge AI solutions, opening the door to smarter models and automated insights
Massive scale
Work with more than 8.5TB of web data, 47.6B rows, and over 220 columns. The scale and richness of our dataset makes it one of the most powerful resources available.
Advanced advantages
Always up to date
Never work with stale data again. Fresh datasets are pushed every month, ensuring your analysis always reflects the latest changes on the web.
Flexible querying
Drill down into exactly what you need. With 200+ fields, from technologies to business activity and e-commerce, you decide what matters most for your use case.
Frictionless collaboration
Forget messy exports. Share datasets instantly across teams or with external partners, making collaboration smooth, secure, and scalable.
Enterprise security
Your data stays protected. Hosted in Europe under strict GDPR standards and reinforced with enterprise-grade governance, security and compliance are built in by design.