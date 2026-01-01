Data Warehouses

Access the full Dataprovider.com dataset
directly through Snowflake, BigQuery and Databricks

Access the full Dataprovider.com dataset
directly through Snowflake, BigQuery and Databricks

Use our integrations to analyze, combine, and enrich web intelligence at scale. Bring everything together in one central place for analytics. No need for endless exports or complex data workflows, with safe storage and seamless integration, your data becomes instantly available for research, reporting, and AI applications.

dataWarehouse hero
Centralized access

One place for all your data analytics, structured, secure, and always up to date.

No exporting hassle

Analyze massive datasets without exporting or building complicated data pipelines.

Safe storage

Enterprise-grade data handling ensures your data is stored and managed securely.

Trusted by the most data-driven enterprises

Book a Free Demo
datasets
Why it matters

A smarter way to work with data

Working with web data at scale is powerful, but without the right setup, it’s often inefficient, fragmented, and insecure. With our Snowflake, BigQuery and Databricks solutions, you can combine, analyze, and share datasets effortlessly, making your organization more data-driven and future-proof.

Use cases:

  • Analyze large datasets directly without the need to export or configure complicated ETL flows.
  • Combine datasets through data sharing, for example by enriching website data with company data such as headcount or revenue.
Features

Enterprise-ready features

01
Easy integration
active integrations

Connect seamlessly with analytic tools and other datasets. Integration is frictionless, so you can focus on insights instead of setup.

02
Centralized storage
share datasets

Keep all your data in one place for analytics and reporting. Simplify workflows and make insights accessible across the organization.

03
AI-ready
AI navigator

Leverage Snowflake Cortex to integrate your data with cutting-edge AI solutions, opening the door to smarter models and automated insights

04
Massive scale
filter datasets

Work with more than 8.5TB of web data, 47.6B rows, and over 220 columns. The scale and richness of our dataset makes it one of the most powerful resources available.

Benefits

Advanced advantages

date picker

Always up to date

Never work with stale data again. Fresh datasets are pushed every month, ensuring your analysis always reflects the latest changes on the web.

sheet

Flexible querying

Drill down into exactly what you need. With 200+ fields, from technologies to business activity and e-commerce, you decide what matters most for your use case.

share datasets

Frictionless collaboration

Forget messy exports. Share datasets instantly across teams or with external partners, making collaboration smooth, secure, and scalable.

secure domain

Enterprise security

Your data stays protected. Hosted in Europe under strict GDPR standards and reinforced with enterprise-grade governance, security and compliance are built in by design.