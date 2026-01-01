Business information Mapping the world’s companies through their online presence Mapping the world’s companies through their online presence

Every company tells its story through its website, where it’s located, what it does, and when it changes direction. The challenge is that this information is unstructured and hard to use at scale. That’s the problem we solve. We crawl more than 350 million domains each month and identify over 60+ million active companies, structuring what businesses publish themselves into clear, reliable, and searchable data.