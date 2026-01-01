Mapping the world’s companies through their online presence
Every company tells its story through its website, where it’s located, what it does, and when it changes direction. The challenge is that this information is unstructured and hard to use at scale. That’s the problem we solve. We crawl more than 350 million domains each month and identify over 60+ million active companies, structuring what businesses publish themselves into clear, reliable, and searchable data.
Business information from the source
Get company details straight from their own websites, always current, transparent, and traceable to the original source.
Extensive coverage
Over 63 million active companies with four years of monthly history, covering every region, sector, and online sizing.
Trusted by industry leaders
Global business information providers rely on our data to enhance their products with rich technology insights and powerful semantic search.
Trusted by the most data-driven enterprises
Turning the web into a business database
Traditional business information providers still rely on registries, filings, and outdated directories. Dataprovider.com takes a different approach, building a live, web-based company directory that refreshes every month. We capture what businesses actually present online: their activities, technology stack, and digital presence. The result is a constantly updated, structured view of global business reality.
Use cases:
- Enriching traditional data
A global business information provider has a client that needs technology data it doesn’t have. By combining its internal records with Dataprovider.com’s technology and website intelligence, it delivers a richer, more complete dataset.
- Ideal-customer discovery
A global tech company provides the website of its ideal customer. Within seconds, Dataprovider.com identifies tens of thousands of companies matching that profile language-independent and globally consistent.
- Continuous client monitoring
A large insurance company monitors all its clients continuously to detect security or compliance issues, spotting early risks through our structured web data.
From insights to intelligence
Technology detection
We detect thousands of technologies across the web, from CMS platforms and analytics tools to payment service providers and advertising systems, giving you a complete view of each company’s digital setup.
Ownership
Identify which domains belong to the same organization. By connecting digital assets, you get a unified view of each company’s true online footprint.
Traffic and Economic Footprint
Understand how visible and active a company is online. Our proprietary scores reveal web traffic patterns and estimate the economic scale of each business.
Summaries
For every company, we generate a concise English summary that describes exactly what it does. Instantly understandable, it makes even large datasets easy to interpret.
Global coverage, local precision
Real-time discovery
When a new business website goes online, it’s added to our database within 24 hours — giving you near-instant access to the latest market movements.
Flexible integration
Access our data however it suits you best: via our intuitive interface, flat files, or powerful APIs, easy to integrate into any workflow or system.
Global coverage
With over 350 million domains updated monthly, our dataset provides the most complete and reliable global view of businesses.
E-commerce intelligence
Our e-commerce detection is among the most advanced in the industry, identifying online stores, their payment providers, and how they operate across markets.