Measure real web activity
Measure real web activity
Our Engagement data shows how active and visible websites are across the internet. Using anonymized recursive DNS data, our Connection Index provides a standardized measure of real user activity online, while our proprietary Economic Footprint score reveals the commercial scale of a website’s presence.
Global scale
Each month we process more than 100 billion connections worldwide, offering one of the largest and most representative views of global internet activity.
Connection Index
A proprietary, standardized metric derived from anonymized recursive DNS data. It measures the relative traffic to each hostname by comparing total requests against www.google.com, showing how often users and devices connect to a site in real life.
Economic Footprint
A proprietary score that estimates the online presence and commercial scale of a website, ranging from 0 (low) to 100 (high). It takes into account factors such as incoming links, technical setup, and other structural signals that indicate how established and economically relevant a website is.
Trusted by the most data-driven enterprisesBook a Free Demo
Where web traffic meets business insight
To understand a company’s real online presence, you need more than just website content, you need to know how visible and active it is across the web. By combining popularity metrics like the Connection Index with commercial signals from the Economic Footprint, you gain a complete picture of a business’s digital impact.
Use cases:
- An asset management firm tracks APIs of the technology companies it follows to monitor real traction and user engagement.
- A payment service provider targets only e-commerce businesses above a certain level of online economic activity.
- A global brand prioritizes potential risks by focusing on the most visible or economically significant websites that pose a threat.
Built on real connections
Beyond web traffic
Not only website visits, but also API calls, connected devices, and machine-to-machine communication, everything that touches the internet.
Exclusive data partnership
We work with one of the largest independent recursive DNS providers worldwide, giving us unmatched visibility into global web activity.
Anonymous by design
We process only aggregated request counts per domain, never user or device data, ensuring complete privacy and compliance.
Trusted metric
Our Economic Footprint score is used by leading technology companies to size, benchmark, and understand online business presence.
Go beyond surface-level traffic
Domains and subdomains
We don’t just track domains, subdomains are included too, giving a detailed view of how organizations structure and operate online.
Unique network perspective
Recursive DNS data provides a real, unbiased view of what users and devices connect to across the internet.
Powerful combinations
Combine the Connection Index and Economic Footprint with more than 200 other data fields to analyze activity in full context.
Continuously updated
Refreshed every day, ensuring your view of global web activity is always current and reliable.