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Recipe details
Vercel V0
1.2M records
Key facts about Vercel V0
- Records
- 1158830 records
- Websites tracked
- 1158830 websites use Vercel V0
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About this recipe
v0 is an AI-driven UI generation platform developed by Vercel that enables users to create production-ready React and Tailwind CSS components from natural language prompts. Tightly integrated with Vercel's deployment infrastructure and the Next.js ecosystem, v0 is used by frontend developers, indie hackers, and product teams to rapidly prototype and ship web interfaces. Its adoption serves as a strong signal for modern, JavaScript-first technology stacks and developer-led organizations building on the Vercel/Next.js platform.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research