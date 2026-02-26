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Recipe details

Vercel V0

Vercel V0

1.2M records

Key facts about Vercel V0

Records
1158830 records
Websites tracked
1158830 websites use Vercel V0
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About this recipe

v0 is an AI-driven UI generation platform developed by Vercel that enables users to create production-ready React and Tailwind CSS components from natural language prompts. Tightly integrated with Vercel's deployment infrastructure and the Next.js ecosystem, v0 is used by frontend developers, indie hackers, and product teams to rapidly prototype and ship web interfaces. Its adoption serves as a strong signal for modern, JavaScript-first technology stacks and developer-led organizations building on the Vercel/Next.js platform.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research