About this recipe

v0 is an AI-driven UI generation platform developed by Vercel that enables users to create production-ready React and Tailwind CSS components from natural language prompts. Tightly integrated with Vercel's deployment infrastructure and the Next.js ecosystem, v0 is used by frontend developers, indie hackers, and product teams to rapidly prototype and ship web interfaces. Its adoption serves as a strong signal for modern, JavaScript-first technology stacks and developer-led organizations building on the Vercel/Next.js platform.