ActiveProspect
About ActiveProspect
ActiveProspect, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a SaaS company specializing in consent-based marketing solutions. Their platform enables businesses to capture, validate, and document customer consent for marketing communications, ensuring compliance with regulations and enhancing lead acquisition strategies.
About this recipe
ActiveProspect provides a suite of technologies to enhance consent-based marketing, including TrustedForm for independent lead certification and compliance, LeadConduit for real-time lead optimization and filtering, and LeadsBridge for integrating lead generation sources with CRM and marketing tools. These solutions help businesses automate lead processing, validate customer consent, and ensure compliance with marketing regulations.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
