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Recipe details
Agile CRM
1.7K records
Key facts about Agile CRM
- Records
- 1679 records
- Websites tracked
- 1679 websites use Agile CRM
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Cloud, Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Agile CRM
Agile CRM is a privately held software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that specializes in customer relationship management software. The company offers sales, marketing, and service CRM for small businesses. It is a privately held company founded in 2012 and headquartered in India.
About this recipe
Provides sales, marketing, and service CRM for small businesses.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments