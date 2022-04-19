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Recipe details

Agile CRM

Agile CRM

1.7K records

Key facts about Agile CRM

Records
1679 records
Websites tracked
1679 websites use Agile CRM
Industries
Marketing and Sales
Categories
Cloud, Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Agile CRM

Agile CRM is a privately held software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that specializes in customer relationship management software. The company offers sales, marketing, and service CRM for small businesses. It is a privately held company founded in 2012 and headquartered in India.

About this recipe

Provides sales, marketing, and service CRM for small businesses.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments