About Anthropic

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, along with a group of former OpenAI researchers, to explore safer and more aligned approaches to artificial intelligence. Motivated by growing concerns over the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems, the team set out to build models that are not only capable but also transparent and aligned with human intentions. Backed by major tech investors and structured as a Public Benefit Corporation, Anthropic quickly became a leading voice in responsible AI development, known for its research-driven focus and the creation of the Claude family of language models.

About this recipe

Anthropic delivers Claude, a family of advanced LLMs designed for sophisticated language, reasoning, coding, and multimodal tasks via API and enterprise platforms. Their offerings include extended context capabilities, tool integrations (like GitHub and web search), and automation features like agentic coding. Additionally, they spearheaded the Model Context Protocol, an open standard enabling seamless AI-to-tool connectivity across systems.