About this recipe

Base44 is an AI-powered full-stack app builder that enables anyone to create and deploy web applications from natural language prompts — without writing code. The platform automatically generates backend logic, databases, APIs, authentication, and UI, with built-in hosting making apps instantly live upon creation. Acquired by Wix in 2025, Base44 competes directly with tools like Bolt, Lovable, and Replit, and is primarily adopted by solo founders, startups, and product teams building MVPs, internal tools, and customer-facing applications. Its presence on a website is a strong signal for tech-forward organizations and early-stage digital businesses prioritizing rapid development and AI-assisted software creation.