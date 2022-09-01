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Recipe details
Bloomreach CMS
319 records
Key facts about Bloomreach CMS
- Records
- 319 records
- Websites tracked
- 319 websites use Bloomreach CMS
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Bloomreach
Bloomreach is a developer cloud-based software. Its Commerce Experience Cloud offers a suite of products including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions.
About this recipe
Bloomreach Experience Manager, formerly known as Hippo CMS is an open-source, dual licensed, Content Management System.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites