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Recipe details

Bloomreach CMS

Bloomreach CMS

319 records

Key facts about Bloomreach CMS

Records
319 records
Websites tracked
319 websites use Bloomreach CMS
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is a developer cloud-based software. Its Commerce Experience Cloud offers a suite of products including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions.

About this recipe

Bloomreach Experience Manager, formerly known as Hippo CMS is an open-source, dual licensed, Content Management System.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites