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Recipe details
Bolt
42K records
Key facts about Bolt
- Records
- 41996 records
- Websites tracked
- 41996 websites use Bolt
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About this recipe
Bolt.new is an AI-powered full-stack development agent created by StackBlitz that enables developers and non-technical users alike to build, run, edit, and deploy complete web applications directly from the browser using natural language prompts.
Unlike UI-only generators, Bolt.new leverages StackBlitz's proprietary WebContainers technology to execute real Node.js environments in-browser — covering frontend frameworks (React, Next.js, Svelte), backend logic, databases, and one-click deployment to Netlify or Vercel.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research