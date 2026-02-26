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Recipe details

Bolt

Bolt

42K records

Key facts about Bolt

Records
41996 records
Websites tracked
41996 websites use Bolt
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About this recipe

Bolt.new is an AI-powered full-stack development agent created by StackBlitz that enables developers and non-technical users alike to build, run, edit, and deploy complete web applications directly from the browser using natural language prompts.

Unlike UI-only generators, Bolt.new leverages StackBlitz's proprietary WebContainers technology to execute real Node.js environments in-browser — covering frontend frameworks (React, Next.js, Svelte), backend logic, databases, and one-click deployment to Netlify or Vercel.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research