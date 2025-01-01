About Botpress

Botpress, founded in 2016, is a comprehensive AI agent platform that enables users to build, deploy, and manage conversational agents powered by the latest large language models (LLMs). With its intuitive visual flow builder, Botpress allows for the creation of complex conversational workflows without extensive coding knowledge. The platform supports multi-channel deployment, integrating seamlessly with platforms like WhatsApp, Slack, and Facebook Messenger. Additionally, Botpress offers robust integration capabilities with tools such as HubSpot, Notion, and Jira, facilitating the development of sophisticated AI agents tailored to various business needs.

About this recipe

