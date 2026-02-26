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Recipe details
Bubble.io
9.8K records
Key facts about Bubble.io
- Records
- 9762 records
- Websites tracked
- 9762 websites use Bubble.io
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About this recipe
Bubble.io a feature-rich no-code development platform for building production-grade web applications without writing code.
Founded in 2012 and backed by a $100M Series A from Insight Partners, it provides a fully integrated environment covering visual UI design, relational database management, workflow automation, user authentication, and cloud hosting — all configurable through a point-and-click interface.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research