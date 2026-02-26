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Recipe details

Bubble.io

Bubble.io

9.8K records

Key facts about Bubble.io

Records
9762 records
Websites tracked
9762 websites use Bubble.io
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About this recipe

Bubble.io a feature-rich no-code development platform for building production-grade web applications without writing code.

Founded in 2012 and backed by a $100M Series A from Insight Partners, it provides a fully integrated environment covering visual UI design, relational database management, workflow automation, user authentication, and cloud hosting — all configurable through a point-and-click interface.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research