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Recipe details

CDK Global

CDK Global

2.1K recordsNASDAQ:CDK

Key facts about CDK Global

Records
2063 records
Websites tracked
2063 websites use CDK Global
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:CDK
Industries
Asset management, Business Information providers
Categories
Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About CDK Global

CDK Global Inc. is an American multinational corporation based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, providing data and technology to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The company has 37 locations in 25 countries and its products are sold in over 100 countries, however most of its customers are in the United States.

About this recipe

CDK Global provides integrated information technology and digital marketing to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The company's products help to integrate clients buying processes and include targeted advertising and marketing, as well as products for the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research