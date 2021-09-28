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Recipe details

Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications

1.9K recordsNASDAQ:CNSL

Key facts about Consolidated Communications

Records
1883 records
Websites tracked
1883 websites use Consolidated Communications
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:CNSL
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications is an American broadband and business communications provider headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. The company provides data, internet, voice, managed and hosted, cloud and IT services to business customers, and internet, TV, phone and home security services to residential customers.

About this recipe

Consolidated Communications offers affordable and reliable email hosting, web hosting and domain name registration services.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research