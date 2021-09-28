Back to overview
Recipe details
Consolidated Communications
1.9K recordsNASDAQ:CNSL
Key facts about Consolidated Communications
- Records
- 1883 records
- Websites tracked
- 1883 websites use Consolidated Communications
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:CNSL
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications is an American broadband and business communications provider headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. The company provides data, internet, voice, managed and hosted, cloud and IT services to business customers, and internet, TV, phone and home security services to residential customers.
About this recipe
Consolidated Communications offers affordable and reliable email hosting, web hosting and domain name registration services.
Use cases
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research