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Recipe details
Contentstack
1.7K records
Key facts about Contentstack
- Records
- 1681 records
- Websites tracked
- 1681 websites use Contentstack
- Industries
- Publishing
- Categories
- Content and distribution
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Contentstack
Contentstack is a software company that is developing a content management system (CMS). The company was founded by Neha Sampat in 2018, and has offices in San Francisco, Austin, Amsterdam and India.
About this recipe
Contentstack is headless CMS technology that simplifies content management across digital channels, including web, mobile and IoT.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites