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Recipe details

Contentstack

Contentstack

1.7K records

Key facts about Contentstack

Records
1681 records
Websites tracked
1681 websites use Contentstack
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Contentstack

Contentstack is a software company that is developing a content management system (CMS). The company was founded by Neha Sampat in 2018, and has offices in San Francisco, Austin, Amsterdam and India.

About this recipe

Contentstack is headless CMS technology that simplifies content management across digital channels, including web, mobile and IoT.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites