About Anysphere

Anysphere Inc. is a San Francisco-based AI research company founded in 2022. The company develops Cursor, an AI-powered code editor designed to enhance developer productivity through features like code generation, smart rewrites, and codebase queries. Built upon Visual Studio Code, Cursor allows developers to write and edit code using natural language instructions. Anysphere's mission is to build the engineer of the future—a human-AI programmer that's an order of magnitude more effective than any one programmer.

About this recipe

Cursor is an AI-powered code editor built on Visual Studio Code. Designed to supercharge developer productivity, Cursor integrates advanced AI features like natural language code generation, codebase querying, smart rewrites, and real-time assistance. It prioritizes privacy with optional local-only operation and is used by engineers at companies like OpenAI and Stripe.