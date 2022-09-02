DatoCMS is an API-based administrative area for static websites. It was founded in 2017 by Luca Bonfiglio, Matteo Papadopoulos and Stefano Verna. Its headquarters is located in Firenze, Italy.

About this recipe

DatoCMS is a headless Content Management System (CMS). DatoCMS provides a content infrastructure that comprises two different APIs for working with content. Each of these APIs serve a different purpose: the Content Delivery API is used for retrieving content to display to users in an app or website, the Content Management API is used for programmatically creating or updating content.