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Recipe details

DreamHost Hosting

DreamHost Hosting

805.9K records

Key facts about DreamHost Hosting

Records
805866 records
Websites tracked
805866 websites use DreamHost Hosting
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About DreamHost

DreamHost is a Los Angeles-based web hosting provider and domain name registrar. It is owned by New Dream Network, LLC, founded in 1996 by Dallas Bethune, Josh Jones, Michael Rodriguez and Sage Weil, undergraduate students at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, and registered in 1997 by Michael Rodriguez. DreamHost's shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting network consists of Apache, nginx and lighttpd web servers running on the Ubuntu operating system.

About this recipe

DreamHost offers advanced web hosting services from shared hosting to cloud hosting. DreamHost's shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting network consists of Apache, nginx and lighttpd web servers running on the Ubuntu operating system.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

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    DreamHost allows you to register one or multiple domain names. It supports all the most popular extensions and provides privacy protection standard.

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