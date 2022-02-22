Recipe details
DreamHost Hosting
Key facts about DreamHost Hosting
- Records
- 805866 records
- Websites tracked
- 805866 websites use DreamHost Hosting
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About DreamHost
DreamHost is a Los Angeles-based web hosting provider and domain name registrar. It is owned by New Dream Network, LLC, founded in 1996 by Dallas Bethune, Josh Jones, Michael Rodriguez and Sage Weil, undergraduate students at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, and registered in 1997 by Michael Rodriguez. DreamHost's shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting network consists of Apache, nginx and lighttpd web servers running on the Ubuntu operating system.
About this recipe
DreamHost offers advanced web hosting services from shared hosting to cloud hosting. DreamHost's shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting network consists of Apache, nginx and lighttpd web servers running on the Ubuntu operating system.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Related to this recipe
DreamHost Registrar
DreamHost allows you to register one or multiple domain names. It supports all the most popular extensions and provides privacy protection standard.1.4M records