About ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs was founded in April 2022 by Polish childhood friends Mati Staniszewski and Piotr Dąbkowski, who were inspired by the monotonous dubbing of foreign films in Poland, where a single voice actor would narrate all characters. Staniszewski, a former Palantir deployment strategist, and Dąbkowski, an ex-Google machine learning engineer, aimed to revolutionize text-to-speech technology by developing models that capture the nuances of human speech, including emotions and intonations. Their mission was to make content universally accessible across languages and voices, leading to the establishment of ElevenLabs as a research-first company focused on AI voice synthesis.

About this recipe

ElevenLabs offers advanced AI voice technology services including high-quality text-to-speech generation, custom voice cloning, multilingual dubbing, speech-to-speech transformation, and developer APIs—enabling users to create lifelike, emotionally rich audio content for applications such as audiobooks, virtual assistants, and video production.