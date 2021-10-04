About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. is an American e-commerce company focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies. These items fall under a wide range of categories, including jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools. The platform generates revenue primarily from three streams: its Marketplace revenue includes a fee of 6.5% of final sale value, which an Etsy seller pays for each completed transaction, on top of a listing fee of 20 cents per item; Seller Services, Etsy's fastest growing revenue stream, includes fees for services such as "Promoted Listings", payment processing, and purchases of shipping labels through the platform; while Other revenue includes fees received from third-party payment processors.