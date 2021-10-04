Recipes overview
15.2K records
NASDAQ:ETSY
Asset management
E-commerce
Etsy Mini is a quick and simple tool made by the developers over at Etsy. It lets you select products from your shop items or from your favorites and then display it onto your own website by copying and pasting a code. You don’t have to have any coding skills at all to use it.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

