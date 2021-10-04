Recipe details
Etsy Mini
Key facts about Etsy Mini
- Records
- 12758 records
- Websites tracked
- 12758 websites use Etsy Mini
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:ETSY
- Industries
- Asset management, E-commerce
- Categories
- E-commerce
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc. is an American e-commerce company focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies. These items fall under a wide range of categories, including jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools. The platform generates revenue primarily from three streams: its Marketplace revenue includes a fee of 6.5% of final sale value, which an Etsy seller pays for each completed transaction, on top of a listing fee of 20 cents per item; Seller Services, Etsy's fastest growing revenue stream, includes fees for services such as "Promoted Listings", payment processing, and purchases of shipping labels through the platform; while Other revenue includes fees received from third-party payment processors.
About this recipe
Etsy Mini is a quick and simple tool made by the developers over at Etsy. It lets you select products from your shop items or from your favorites and then display it onto your own website by copying and pasting a code. You don’t have to have any coding skills at all to use it.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research