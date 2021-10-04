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Recipe details

Etsy Mini

Etsy Mini

12.8K recordsNASDAQ:ETSY

Key facts about Etsy Mini

Records
12758 records
Websites tracked
12758 websites use Etsy Mini
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:ETSY
Industries
Asset management, E-commerce
Categories
E-commerce
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. is an American e-commerce company focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies. These items fall under a wide range of categories, including jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools. The platform generates revenue primarily from three streams: its Marketplace revenue includes a fee of 6.5% of final sale value, which an Etsy seller pays for each completed transaction, on top of a listing fee of 20 cents per item; Seller Services, Etsy's fastest growing revenue stream, includes fees for services such as "Promoted Listings", payment processing, and purchases of shipping labels through the platform; while Other revenue includes fees received from third-party payment processors.

About this recipe

Etsy Mini is a quick and simple tool made by the developers over at Etsy. It lets you select products from your shop items or from your favorites and then display it onto your own website by copying and pasting a code. You don’t have to have any coding skills at all to use it.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research