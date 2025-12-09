Recipe details
Figma
Key facts about Figma
- Records
- 38075 records
- Websites tracked
- 38075 websites use Figma
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:FIG
- Industries
- Brand protection, Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Figma Inc.
Figma was founded in 2012 by Dylan Field and Evan Wallace to create a browser-based, collaborative design tool. It launched publicly in 2016 and quickly gained popularity for its real-time, cloud-native approach. In 2022, Adobe announced plans to acquire Figma for $20 billion, but the deal was terminated in 2023 following regulatory challenges.
About this recipe
Figma offers a collaborative design platform for UI/UX, combining vector editing, prototyping, real-time collaboration, and developer handoff tools. It supports shared libraries, design systems, and integrates seamlessly with workflows from design to code. Recently, Figma introduced AI features that automate tasks like content generation, design suggestions, and layer renaming—enhancing speed and creativity for design teams.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research