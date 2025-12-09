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Recipe details

Figma

Figma

38.1K recordsNYSE:FIGBrand protection

Key facts about Figma

Records
38075 records
Websites tracked
38075 websites use Figma
Stock ticker
NYSE:FIG
Industries
Brand protection, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Figma Inc.

Figma was founded in 2012 by Dylan Field and Evan Wallace to create a browser-based, collaborative design tool. It launched publicly in 2016 and quickly gained popularity for its real-time, cloud-native approach. In 2022, Adobe announced plans to acquire Figma for $20 billion, but the deal was terminated in 2023 following regulatory challenges.

About this recipe

Figma offers a collaborative design platform for UI/UX, combining vector editing, prototyping, real-time collaboration, and developer handoff tools. It supports shared libraries, design systems, and integrates seamlessly with workflows from design to code. Recently, Figma introduced AI features that automate tasks like content generation, design suggestions, and layer renaming—enhancing speed and creativity for design teams.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research