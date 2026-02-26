Recipe details
Flutterflow APP
Key facts about Flutterflow APP
- Records
- 3390 records
- Websites tracked
- 3390 websites use Flutterflow APP
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About this recipe
FlutterFlow is a visual low-code development platform built on Google's Flutter framework that enables developers, product managers, and non-technical teams to design, build, and deploy cross-platform applications for iOS, Android, and web from a single browser-based environment.
Using a drag-and-drop interface with 200+ configurable UI components, it integrates natively with Firebase and Supabase for backend logic, authentication, and data storage, while supporting custom Dart code for advanced functionality. Unlike pure no-code tools, FlutterFlow allows full Flutter code export — eliminating vendor lock-in and making it attractive to professional development teams and scaling startups alike.
Its adoption as a technology signal identifies mobile-first organizations, app development agencies, SaaS startups, and digital product teams investing in cross-platform development at speed.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research