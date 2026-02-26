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Recipe details

Flutterflow APP

Flutterflow APP

3.4K records

Key facts about Flutterflow APP

Records
3390 records
Websites tracked
3390 websites use Flutterflow APP
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About this recipe

FlutterFlow is a visual low-code development platform built on Google's Flutter framework that enables developers, product managers, and non-technical teams to design, build, and deploy cross-platform applications for iOS, Android, and web from a single browser-based environment.

Using a drag-and-drop interface with 200+ configurable UI components, it integrates natively with Firebase and Supabase for backend logic, authentication, and data storage, while supporting custom Dart code for advanced functionality. Unlike pure no-code tools, FlutterFlow allows full Flutter code export — eliminating vendor lock-in and making it attractive to professional development teams and scaling startups alike.

Its adoption as a technology signal identifies mobile-first organizations, app development agencies, SaaS startups, and digital product teams investing in cross-platform development at speed.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research