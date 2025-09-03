About Framer

Framer was founded in 2014–2015 in Amsterdam by Koen Bok and Jorn van Dijk, former Facebook product designers, who launched the platform to simplify the transition from design to code. Originally a prototyping tool using JavaScript, Framer evolved into a visual no-code web design platform that enables designers and teams to build, animate, and publish fully functional websites without needing developers. Its powerful canvas, AI integrations, responsive design tools, and CMS support make it an all-in-one design-to-deployment solution trusted by creators globally.

About this recipe

Framer provides a powerful visual web design platform that allows users to build fully responsive websites using drag-and-drop tools, prebuilt components, and real-time collaboration—all without writing code. It includes built-in CMS support, custom domain hosting, AI-generated site templates, and interactive animations. Framer also supports team workflows, Figma imports, and seamless deployment to the web, making it ideal for designers, marketers, and startups who need to launch polished websites quickly. Its platform combines the flexibility of design tools with the performance and scalability of production-ready front-end frameworks.