About GoTo

GoTo is a flexible-work provider of software as a service (SaaS) and cloud-based remote work tools for collaboration and IT management. The company was founded in 2003 and based in Boston, Massachusetts, and rebranded from LogMeIn to GoTo on February 2, 2022. The rebrand to GoTo comes with a simplified product portfolio to a single application and two flagship products: the IT management & support product, GoTo Resolve, and a new experience for the unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) product, GoTo Connect. These products are unified by a single application, administrative system, and converging user experience.